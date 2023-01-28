This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey

Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America.

Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.

Today, they are celebrated for their authentic old-school style and fresh offerings from cookies to cakes.

Photo by John Conlin/Unsplash

New Jersey is brimming with excellent bakeries but none are quite as bucket-list worthy as the one that made it onto Mashable's list of best bakeries in the country.

Balthazar Bakery is a French bakery that has been an iconic NYC staple since 1997. In recent years, the bakery has opened up shop just across the Hudson River in Englewood.

Balthazar specializes in bread and various pastries including cookies, cheesecake, cinnamon rolls, croissants, scones, muffins, and pain au chocolat.

Photo by Jake Verrano/Unsplash

Housed inside a beautiful vine-covered brick building, Balthazar is a popular spot to grab breakfast or lunch. The main fixture here is the sprawling glass case that's filled with everything from quiche and galette to giant loaves of bread and pies.

Photo by Kristen Lang/Unsplash

The bakery has received rave reviews since its opening a few years ago. One reviewer has even claimed you can literally "smell the butter before you get in the door" and we cannot think of anything more incredible.

Photo by Karina Campos/Unsplash

If you're looking for a great bakery in the northern New Jersey area, definitely add Balthazar to your list. The bakery is open every day of the week from 7 am until 6 pm. On Sundays, the bakery closes at 3 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 214 S Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631.