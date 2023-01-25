This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.

Picking just one restaurant and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, especially in a state like Massachusetts but that's exactly what the editors over at Taste of Home have done.

Photo by Taylor Caruso/Unsplash

They've scoured the country for the best Italian restaurant in every state and the winner for Massachusetts is Scampo in Boston's Beacon Hill.

Located on the first floor of Boston’s Liberty Hotel, which once was a jail, Scampo translates to the word "escape" in Italian.

Photo by Kendra Jones/Pexels

The restaurant has been open for over a decade now and is known for pushing boundaries to create a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. The restaurant features simple, rustic food within an elevated open kitchen design.

Photo by Abby Goodman/Unsplash

This contemporary space includes a sleek bar, an intimate dining space, an outdoor patio, and even a mozzarella bar–a countertop area with ten seats where guests can watch the talented staff prepare appetizers and flatbreads.

Photo by Dan Hutton/Unsplash

Open for both brunch, lunch, and dinner, Scampo's menu features homemade bread and pizzas, calamari, burrata, homemade pasta, and an array of different meats and fish including salmon and the steak and spaghetti–a white soy-seared skirt steak combined with sweet cooked onion and miso spaghetti topped with chili butter.

Photo by Emily Karas/Unsplash

If you're looking for a unique dining experience, we suggest you make dining at Scampo a priority next time you're craving Italian food. The restaurant is open from 4 pm until 10 pm Sunday through Wednesday and from 12 pm until 11 pm from Thursday through Saturday. To learn more, you can check out their official site here.

Address: 215 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114.