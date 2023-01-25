Most People Don't Know the Tragic History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Factory

Pennsylvania is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape.

Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Photo by Kelley Larson/Unsplash

If you live in the area, you've probably already heard of the Austin Dam Failure that occurred in the town of Austin in Potter County, but you may not be as familiar with the abandoned paper factory also in town.

Austin was a small yet thriving town for most of the 20th century. At its peak, the town was home to many businesses including the Goodyear Lumber Company and the Bayless Pulp and Papermill Company.

Photo by Victoria Laio/Unsplash

One of the largest employers in town, the Bayless Pulp and Papermill Company produced 70 tons of paper a year.

Of course, no town is without its problems and Austin had a big one: a water shortage. So, the Papermill Company decided to help build a dam to create more drinking water for its citizens and workers.

The dam cost $86,000 to build, but problems began to arise quickly. Even local residents began to report cracks forming in the dam. Officials, unfortunately, ignored their concerns.

Photo by Sierra Hagan/Unsplash

On September 11, 1911, the dam failed after just 2 years of use. The flooding resulted in the destruction of almost the entire town and 78 townspeople ended up tragically dying that day.

The Bayless Pulp and Papermill Company was the only building to survive the dam break.

It also survived another flood in 1942 but ultimately met its demise in 1944 after being destroyed by a fire.

Photo by Todd Lamphear/Unsplash

Today, all that remains are ruins. You can visit the site of the former factory today at the Austin Dam Memorial Park.

Have you ever heard of the Austin dam tragedy or visited the former paper factory? Let us know in the comments.