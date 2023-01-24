This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live.

From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?

It appears that Missouri's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, Boonville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Kevin Stewart/Unsplash

Located high atop the wooded bluffs overlooking the scenic Missouri River is Boonville, a small city full of history and charm.

Conveniently located just off I-70 in the center of the state, Boonville is halfway between Kansas City and St. Louis. The city is most known for its small-town hospitality and lively cultural scene.

There are more than 400 registered historic sites to explore here. From Native American burial grounds to old-fashioned bed and breakfasts, there is no shortage of intriguing places to uncover during your visit.

Boonville Luxury Lodging Photo by Boonville Luxury Lodging/Unsplash

Heavily steeped in Americana, Boonville is also home to Warm Springs Ranch, a breeding farm for the infamous Budweiser Clydesdales.

Photo by Catherine Reed/Unsplash

Of course, you can't visit Boonville without also indulging in its culinary scene. The city offers a wide variety of different restaurant options. From burgers and BBQ, to diners, cafes, and donut shops, no matter what you are craving you will find it here.

Main Street Diner Photo by David Duwe/Unsplash

To learn more about Boonville and all the wonderful things to see and do here, be sure to check out its official site for tourism here.