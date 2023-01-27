The 10 Best Winter Getaways in New York State

Winter in New York can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of adventures to be had this season.

If you're looking for a fun getaway spot, look no further than these 10 awesome places all within New York State.

1. Belhurst Castle

Photo by Ciara Collins/Unsplash

Located on the beautiful Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes wine country, this 19th-century castle and winery offers guests a cozy and romantic stay complete with marble fireplaces, stained-glass windows, and unbeatable views of the lake which is equally as stunning come winter as it is during the fall and summer months.

2. Chestnut Ridge Park

Photo by Ryan DeMatteo/Unsplash

A fantastic winter destination located just outside of Buffalo, this snowy playground features several ski trails, toboggan chutes, sledding hills, and a casino onsite to cozy up by the fire.

3. Ellicottville

Photo by James Drum/Unsplash

Another western New York destination, Holiday Valley Resort is the main attraction at Ellicottville but if skiing and snowboarding aren't your things, there's plenty more to explore here from salt caves to chocolate shops.

4. Hudson

Photo by Jake Gordon/Unsplash

Consistently ranked as one of the most beautiful towns in the state, Hudson offers visitors plenty to see and do, even in the colder months. The town is just two hours north of NYC and is filled with cozy mom-and-pop restaurants, cafes, locally-owned boutiques, art galleries, and museums.

5. High Falls Gorge

Photo by Vanessa Brown/Unsplash

An outdoor attraction that's open year-round, High Falls Gorge is the perfect spot to head to for those looking to chase waterfalls even in the winter months. The nature park located within the Adirondacks contains four waterfalls, the scenic Ausable River, and plenty of nature trails to walk through wearing snowshoes.

6. Lake George

Photo by Max Flannagan/Unsplash

Known as being one of the coziest mountain towns in the state, Lake George is a great place to visit in the winter during its off-season when things are a bit less crowded. The town is also host to an annual Winter Festival that features an incredible ice castle, chili cookoffs, and fireworks.

7. Mohonk Mountain House

Photo by Gigi Rossini/Unsplash

Located atop the Shawangunk Mountains in the Catskills region, Mohonk Mountain House overlooks the crystal waters of Lake Mohonk. The rooms within this historic Victorian castle feature wood-burning fireplaces, an indoor pool with underwater music, and stunning winter views.

8. Natural Stone Bridge and Caves

Photo by Brittany Hunt/Unsplash

A unique attraction located in Adirondack Park, Natural Stone Bridge and Caves is where you'll find the largest marble cave entrance in the eastern United States. The park stays open even during the winter where you can take in the breathtaking scenery and enjoy a snowshoeing experience.

9. Windham

Photo by Stacey Rozell/Unsplash

Known as the "gem of the Catskills," the small town of Windham is home to the Windham Mountain Resort but there are other more slow-paced things to check out here as well including the Catskill Mountain Country Store and Restaurant, and Beds on Clouds–a quirky bed and breakfast.

10. Woods Valley Ski Area

Photo by Dan Whalen/Unsplash

Home to one of the absolute best snow tubing parks in the state, Woods Valley can be found in Oneida County and features 600-foot-long lanes that will send you speeding down snowy hills for an epic winter adventure.