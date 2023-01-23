This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the Door

An obvious sign that a restaurant is worthy of a visit, a long line out the door often signifies the food is authentic and fresh.

Delaware Provision Co. in Wilmington is a small hole-in-the-wall that serves some of the absolute best Polish food you'll ever try.

The butcher shop is located inside a warehouse and you'll immediately notice the line out the door when you pull up.

Photo by Phillip Krzywosinski/Unsplash

The shop opened in the year 2000 and for nearly three decades, Delaware Provision Co. has served as a wholesaler providing local restaurants in the area with top-quality meats.

And with just one visit, you'll quickly realize why this spot is such a local legend.

Photo by Delaware Provision Co./Unsplash

Choose between a variety of flavored and smoked kielbasa. There is also pepperoni, chorizo, and a huge selection of sausages available as well.

Photo by Matt Melha/Unsplash

The menu is also filled with amazing dinner options that range from baked ziti and lasagna to turkey and gravy, BBQ chicken, and baked ham.

Photo by Rich Griffith/Unsplash

Be sure to keep an eye out for the Delaware Provision Co. food truck, too. Since 2016, the food truck has traveled all over the state serving up the company's iconic kielbasas, peppers and onions, sweet and hot sausages, briskets, coleslaw, and pierogies.

Photo by Olivia Lee/Unsplash

Delaware Provision Co. is open every day of the week except Mondays and Sundays from 7 am until 5 pm. The shop closes early on Saturdays at 3 pm. To learn more about Delaware Provision Co and its food truck schedule, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: Delaware Provision Co, Duncan St & 9th Ave, Wilmington, DE 19805, USA.