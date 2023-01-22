Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh is known for a lot of things, and among them is its hilly terrain.

So, it comes as no surprise that the city is home to one of the steepest streets in the United States.

Photo by Scott Paul/Unsplash

If you've ever walked through the Beechwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, you’ve probably already seen Canton Avenue, by far the steepest street in the city.

The 630 foot long street features a 37 percent grade and if you’ve ever attempted to walk or bike up this street, you can truly feel just how steep it really is.

Canton Avenue has been crowned the country’s steepest street, but it hasn't been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The "steepest street" title is actually highly debated. The Guinness Book of World Records says Baldwin Street, in Dunedin, New Zealand, is actually the world's steepest street with a grade of 34.8. There is also one street in Hawaii, Waipio Valley Road, that in some sections, features a grade of 45 percent.

Photo by Carly Wilson/Unsplash

That doesn’t matter much to Yinzers, however, and a sign has even been placed on Canton Avenue that honors the street as the steepest within the continental United States.

Of course, Canton Avenue isn't the only street in the city that will get your heart pumping. Boustead Avenue features a 29 percent grade and Hampshire Avenue follows with a 23 percent grade. Both streets can also be found in the Beechwood neighborhood.

Address: Canton Avenue, Canton Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216, USA.