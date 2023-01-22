This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas.

Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

They might not look like much from the outside but once you step inside, you’re in for a real culinary treat.

Photo by Chris Kidd/Unsplash

Martinelli's Little Italy is one of those places. Located an hour and a half north of Wichita in Salina, this delicious eatery is known for one menu item in particular that's garnered it a cult-like following.

Martinelli's opened back in 2001 and not much has changed here since. You'll find a warm and welcoming environment at Martinelli's complete with old-fashioned red and white table cloths that will really take you back in time.

Photo by Em Hayes/Unsplash

The restaurant specializes in all things Italian cuisine. The menu here is loaded with classic favorites from pizza and pasta to seafood, steak, and chops.

Photo by Kristy Furlan/Unsplash

But the real star of the show can be found on their dessert menu. Martinelli's has become infamous for their delicious cheesecake.

Photo by Don Edinborough/Unsplash

Just like the iconic New York cheesecake, Martinelli's doesn't mess around when it comes to the preparation of this decadent treat. Each cheesecake is baked homemade from scratch.

The result, a dense but incredibly light cheesecake served atop graham cracker crust.

If you're a foodie who loves dessert, you're going to want to try this infamous restaurant out. Martinelli's is open every day of the week from 11 am until 10 pm. The restaurant is closed on Sundays. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 158 S Santa Fe Ave, Salina, KS 67401.