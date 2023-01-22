Washington Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Washington definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.

Some places however are known for their focus on alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Washington's very own version of Area 51.

Photo by Remy Jackson/Unsplash

Mount Rainier National Park is one of the most popular destinations on the west coast, and it sees an average of two million visitors throughout the year.

A visit to the park will allow you to explore the countless hiking trails, waterfalls, and scenic vistas but there's some things you won't find on any signs or travel guides; Mount Rainier is actually considered a hot spot for extraterrestrial activity.

Photo by Carl Watson/Unsplash

The first UFO sighting took place here in 1947 by a pilot named Kenneth Arnold who was flying from Chehalis to Yakima.

The pilot initially noticed a bright flashing light. Upon further investigation, he was able to spot a series of bright flashes off in the distance.

Arnold claims to have seen a total of nine UFOs flying over Mount Rainier that night.

Since then, UFOs have been spotted all over the country by various individuals and many more have been seen within Mount Rainier over the years.

Photo by Jacob Gabriel/Unsplash

Many people have tried to debate what it was that Arnold actually saw, but there still remains plenty of steadfast believers. To learn more about the Mount Rainier flying saucer phenomenon, be sure to check out this fascinating article here.

What do you think? Do you believe there’s life outside of planet Earth? Let us know your thoughts.