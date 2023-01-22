This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp Reviews

Connecticut is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Southington's Gobi Mongolian Grill has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Kim Marsh/Pexels

Gobi Mongolian Grill is a causal bar and grill known for their unique all-you-can-eat buffet setup.

If you've never visited a Mongolian grill before, you are in for a real treat.

Photo by Divya Durani/Unsplash

Each person begins by loading their plate up with various meats and vegetables. Choose between beef, lamb, chicken, or seafood and don't forget about the incredible sauce selection.

You then hand your plate over to the chef who will cook your meal on a large iron griddle at a very high temperature.

Photo by Grayson Mart/Unsplash

This is a really unique spot that is essentially a cross between a buffet and hibachi restaurant.

The best part of all is that Gobi Mongolian Grill allows patrons to fully customize their experience with dozens of different ingredient options so no matter what you are in the mood for, you'll be able to create it. The restaurant also offers plenty of vegetarian options.

Photo by Mark Sharpe/Unsplash

Gobi Mongolian Grill is open every day of the week from 11 am until 10 pm for lunch and dinner. To learn more, you can visit their TripAdvisor page here.

Address: Gobi Mongolian Grill, 855 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489, USA.