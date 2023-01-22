This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

Oklahoma is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape.

Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.

Photo by Charlie Joy/Unsplash

The toxic ghost town of Picher is one of those places. Located in Ottawa County, in the north eastern part of the state, this once thriving city was home to over 10,000 residents during its peak.

Today, it is regarded as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.

Picher began to form in 1913 after major deposits of lead and ore were discovered there. Homes and businesses began to pop up all over town. At one point, the city's main street was even compared to Las Vegas.

Photo by Paul Mirabella/Unsplash

However, decades of mining began to take a toll on the city. Eventually, "chats," began to form on top of the ground.

These mounds were found all throughout the area and were even used by children as places to play. Little did anyone know, they were loaded with toxic lead.

Photo by Lia Porcelli/Unsplash

As if that weren't enough to keep people out of Picher, in 2006, the Army Corps of Engineers found that 86% of the city was resting on ground that was about to collapse.

Studies have also revealed that Picher's water supply is contaminated with toxic levels of dangerous chemicals.

Finally, in 2009, the EPA created an "exclusion zone," prohibiting entry into the city by installing concrete blocks around the perimeter.

Photo by Geoff Graham/Unsplash

Today, Picher is nothing more than a decaying ghost town. Clean-up operations have been underway since the late 1990s but despite this, the area remains toxic and uninhabitable. As of today, Picher is deemed uninhabitable making this a place you definitely want to steer clear of.

Have you ever heard of the abandoned town of Picher? To learn more about this fascinating town and the history that surrounds it, check out this video from 2018.