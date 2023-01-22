This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Maryland

Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Maryland is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.

Depending on where in the state you live, you probably already have a local spot that you've already deemed "the best."

In this article, we'll be discussing one that's so iconic, it's one of the oldest running restaurants in the country.

Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners can be found in the northwestern corner of the state in the city of Cumberland and it has been a community staple since 1918.

This nostalgia-filled restaurant is decorated with vintage signage, family photographs, and old wooden booths that will seriously take you back in time.

The menu here is simple and features just a few things: hamburgers, fries, ice cream, and their world-famous hot dogs.

For under 5 bucks, you can score an incredible lunch at Curtis' complete with fresh crinkle-cut fries and a delicious hot dog.

The hot dogs here are best when topped with chili and onions but you also have the option to add ketchup as well.

If you're a foodie who enjoys the nostalgia of an old-time restaurant, Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners is a spot you definitely have to add to your bucket list.

The restaurant is open every day of the week except Sunday from 9 am until 8 pm.

Address: 35 N Liberty St, Cumberland, MD 21502, USA.