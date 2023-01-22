This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots.

These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.

Photo by Ally Scaros/Unsplash

The Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli is just how it sounds, a deli restaurant soely dedicated to one of America's most beloved treats: the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Known as the world's best and biggest peanut butter and jelly deli, this unique restaurant does not mess around when it comes to the craft and construction of the pb&j.

Photo by Grace Klein/Unsplash

This will probably be the best peanut butter and jelly you ever eat. There are 15 different signature sandwiches to choose from and each is entirely different and delicious in its own way.

For something classic, opt for the strawberry lovers–a panini filled with a thick layer of fresh, crunchy, honey roasted peanut butter, a layer of strawberry jam, and topped with freshly sliced strawberries.

Photo by Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli/Pexels

If you're looking to get weird, we suggest the peanut butter and yeli–a hot dog served on a hoagie bun topped with natural peanut butter, jalapeño jelly, jalapeño relish, and bacon.

Photo by Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli/Unsplash

Those with a sweet tooth can also rejoice over some of their more decadent options like the chocolate, graham cracker, and marshmallow peanut butter sandwich and peanut butter Oreo cookie crumble.

Photo by Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli/Unsplash

If you're a foodie who loves the nostalgia of a comfort food classic, you're definitely going to want to check this one-of-a-kind deli out. To learn more about Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli, you can visit their website or Facebook.

Address: 6125 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214.