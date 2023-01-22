This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List

We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet.

Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Hotel Riu/Unsplash

Situated along Collins Ave within the lively neighborhood known as Miami Beach, this buffet is hiding inside the swanky Hotel Riu.

Located right on the beach, Hotel Riu boasts outdoor dining, scenic waterfront views, and an incredible buffet spread offering nearly as many desserts as main dishes.

Photo by Casey Jennings/Unsplash

In terms of food, you can expect a wide variety of options from a carving station to pasta, salads, and sushi.

Photo by Jenna Mavely/Unsplash

If you've got a sweet tooth, you've come to the right place. Florida Buffet offers a seemingly endless array of desserts.

Start off at their chocolate fondue fountain where you can indulge in their fresh fruits.

Photo by Steph Ainsworth/Unsplash

Then head over to their dessert table where you'll find a blend of both classic American and Latin inspired treats from flan topped with gold flakes to fudge brownies, cheesecake, and macaroons.

Photo by Joe Harrison/Unsplash

Florida Buffet Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the week and although their menu options change daily, you’re still guaranteed to have a wide variety of sweets available during your meal no matter what time you visit.

No reservations are needed to plan a visit to Florida Buffet and kids 12 and under eat for 50% off. To learn more, be sure to visit Hotel Riu's official site here.

Address: Florida Buffet Restaurant, 3101 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA.