This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise

Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.

Northeastern Ohio is filled with suburbs and idyllic small towns with mouthwatering eateries just waiting to be explored.

The historic town of Olmsted Falls is home to about 9,000 residents and while this area draws plenty of visitors for its stunning natural beauty, it is also home to a thriving dining scene.

Photo by Hannah Snow/Unsplash

No matter what type of cuisine you are craving, you're bound to find it somewhere within this charming town's streets.

For breakfast, there's no better place to head to than Falls Family Restaurant, a cozy old-fashioned spot that serves up every classic you can think of from pancakes and french toast to corned beef hash and steak and eggs.

Photo by Leslie Allen/Unsplash

For lunch, you're going to want to try Clementine's Victorian Restaurant. This country kitchen and bakery is known for its amazing sandwiches and incredible high tea experience where you can indulge in a traditional English feast comprised of homemade scones, sandwiches, pastries, and teas.

Photo by Suzi Q/Unsplash

By far one of the most celebrated restaurants in town, a trip to Moosehead Hoof & Ladder for dinner is a must. This lively tavern is known for its incredible selection of pub grub including burgers, pierogis, and specialty sandwiches. Be sure to save room for dessert, Moosehead offers some pretty tempting options like their giant skillet cookie, Reese's peanut butter cake, and fried ice cream.