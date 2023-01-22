This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Michigan. But not all diners are created equally.

Photo by Gabe Sachs/Unsplash

After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which MI diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.

The clear winner? Good Truckin' Diner in Lansing. This retro-style diner can be found inside a small tin-adorned building on Washington Avenue.

Photo by Dan Zotto/Unsplash

Inside Good Truckin', you'll find just a few tables and a service counter. The space is designed to resemble a truck stop complete with old license plates and a massive wall mural.

Although space is limited, don't expect to wait long to eat here. Service is fast and efficient.

Photo by Will Omdahl/Unsplash

Good Truckin' is known for its exceptional breakfast plates. Favorites amongst patrons include their breakfast burrito, bourbon cinnamon swirl french toast, and their infamous "hangover" a smoked pork sandwich served on a homemade biscuit and topped with eggs, gravy, and cheddar cheese.

And if you've got a sweet tooth, listen up. You simply cannot pass up the bonuts–a cross between a biscuit and donut tossed in cinnamon sugar with your choice of toppings that include chocolate syrup, blueberry compote, and whipped cream.

Photo by Good Truckin'/Unsplash

A must-visit for any and all foodies who live in the area, Good Truckin' Diner is open 7 days a week from 7 am until 3 pm. For updates and food specials, be sure to visit their official site Facebook page here.

Address: 1107 S Washington Ave, Lansing, MI 48910.