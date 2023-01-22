This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Michigan. But not all diners are created equally.
After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which MI diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
The clear winner? Good Truckin' Diner in Lansing. This retro-style diner can be found inside a small tin-adorned building on Washington Avenue.
Inside Good Truckin', you'll find just a few tables and a service counter. The space is designed to resemble a truck stop complete with old license plates and a massive wall mural.
Although space is limited, don't expect to wait long to eat here. Service is fast and efficient.
Good Truckin' is known for its exceptional breakfast plates. Favorites amongst patrons include their breakfast burrito, bourbon cinnamon swirl french toast, and their infamous "hangover" a smoked pork sandwich served on a homemade biscuit and topped with eggs, gravy, and cheddar cheese.
And if you've got a sweet tooth, listen up. You simply cannot pass up the bonuts–a cross between a biscuit and donut tossed in cinnamon sugar with your choice of toppings that include chocolate syrup, blueberry compote, and whipped cream.
A must-visit for any and all foodies who live in the area, Good Truckin' Diner is open 7 days a week from 7 am until 3 pm. For updates and food specials, be sure to visit their official site Facebook page here.
Comments / 21