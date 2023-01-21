This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.

In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the gorgeous Strasburg Rail Road.

Photo by Karen Morrissey/Unsplash

The Strasburg Rail Road is the oldest continuously operating railroad in the western hemisphere. This authentic steam train experience will take you through Lancaster County’s famous Amish Country.

While the Strasburg Rail Road offers a variety of different themed trains, one of our absolute favorites is the Wine & Cheese Train. This 45-minute journey is a local favorite that begins in Ronks at the historic train station. The train will then travel north to Paradise, PA passing remarkable scenic countryside along the way.

Photo by Eric Chambers/Unsplash

Enjoy luxurious climate-controlled first-class seating whilst enjoying a delicious selection of crackers, wine, and cheese sourced from local food vendors.

Wine & Cheese Trains are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday at select times year-round for a price of $65 a person. Each passenger must be at least 21 years of age with proper identification.

Photo by Marina Carracino/Unsplash

Of course, if wine and cheese aren't your favorite things, there are dozens of other themed train rides along the beautiful Strasburg Rail Road. For a full list of adventures, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: Strasburg Rail Road, 301 Gap Rd, Ronks, PA 17572, USA.