This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South Carolina

There are many great restaurants in South Carolina but depending on your mood, sometimes, you want an experience that will leave you with a cool story that touches on more than just the food.

We scoured the state for the wackiest, most unique restaurant concepts and found that Publico Kitchen in Columbia might be the weirdest. Keep reading to learn more.

Publico Kitchen can be found in Columbia's Five Points neighborhood. It's a trendy spot that combines both Mexican and Asian cuisine to form a fusion menu.

It may sound like a strange mashup at first but once you try it, you'll understand.

Start off with their edamame–steamed and tossed in ponzu and ginger Chile salt.

Next up: their incredible entrees. You won't find dishes like this at any other restaurant.

Take the chicken and puffles for example–a Thai marinated fried chicken thigh atop a Hong Kong bubble waffle covered in chili oil drizzle, spicy maple syrup, and a jalapeño butter medallion served with a side of kimchi and plantains. Talk about fusion!

Publico also offers plenty of burgers, tacos, ramen, and poke bowls so no matter what you're in the mood for, you'll definitely find it on this menu.

To top it off, Publico is set inside a very unique space complete with dozens of colorful string lights, a grassy patio space, outdoor igloos, and even a full bar that serves up some of the most delicious cocktails you've ever seen.

If you're looking for a truly unique spot, be sure to add Publico to your list. The restaurant is open every day of the week for lunch and dinner and brunch on weekends. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 2013 Greene St, Columbia, SC 29205.