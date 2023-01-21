Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida

If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.

Norwood's Restaurant & Treehouse Bar is a local favorite and it's easy to see why.

Photo by Cassidy Smith/Unsplash

This old-school seafood spot features a spacious dining area with a retro feel, an extensive wine list, a retail shop, and an outdoor bar located up in the trees.

Norwood's has been around since the 1940s but this impressive Treehouse Bar was built only a few years ago.

Photo by Jacob Meyers/Unsplash

The space features plenty of tables, benches, and even a canopy bed to sit and relax while enjoying a glass of wine or a hand-crafted cocktail.

Unique details include tables meticulously made from tree limbs, rustic wooden chairs, and pretty string lights entwined throughout the tree branches that surround the deck.

Photo by Emily Goss/Unsplash

The best part of all is that the Treehouse Bar features live performances every day of the week from local talent.

Even though it may seem like a great place to take kids, the treehouse serves as Norwood’s upstairs bar, so unfortunately no one under 21 is permitted inside.

The Treehouse Bar is open every day of the week from 11:30 am until 10 pm. To learn more about Norwood's Restaurant & Treehouse Bar, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: Norwood's Restaurant & Treehouse Bar, 400 2nd Ave E, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169