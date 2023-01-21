This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana

Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.

In this article, we'll be discussing Potato Creek State Park, a beautiful park to visit any time of the year that's located in north central Indiana about 12 miles west of South Bend.

Camping is a popular pastime at the park, despite the disturbing rumors that continue to circulate to this day.

According to local legend, it is believed that numerous visitors have drowned while swimming or fishing in the water here.

If you decide to spend a night on the campground, be prepared to possibly hear the sounds of children screaming and thrashing in the water, only to find out that absolutely no one is there.

In addition to this, several campers have also reported odd happenings over the years from electronics that mysteriously stop working to orbs, unexplained mists, and disembodied voices coming from the woods.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, the countless stories of eerie occurrences make Potato Creek State Park a rather fascinating place.

Potato Creek currently offers 287 electric campsites and 17 cabins that you can reserve throughout the park... that is if you are brave enough.

To learn more about camping at the allegedly haunted Potato Creek State Park, be sure to check out this interesting YouTube video uploaded last year.

Address: Potato Creek State Park, 25601 IN-4, North Liberty, IN 46554, USA.