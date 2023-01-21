This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout

There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State.

These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.

As much as New Jersey does not want to admit it, our ties are deeply connected to the gangs that used to roam these streets. To learn more about this fascinating history, keep reading.

New Jersey was once home to its very own crime family that operated out of Elizabeth, the DeCavalcante Crime Family. The family was so notorious, they were the subject of the CNBC program Mob Money, and a TV documentary titled The Real Sopranos.

Guarino Willie Moretti, also known as Willie Moore, was a notorious underboss who immigrated to New Jersey from Italy in the early 1900s.

From 1933 to 1951, Moretti and several other mobsters ran lucrative gambling dens throughout New Jersey and upstate New York. His operations were based out of his homes in Hasbrouck Heights and Deal.

In 1950, the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Organized Crime started an investigation known as the Kefauver hearings. Moretti was eventually called to testify. Moretti was the only mobster who cooperated with the committee.

He was known to tell jokes and spoke candidly. When asked how long he'd been in the Mafia he replied, "What do you mean, like do I carry a membership card that says 'Mafia' on it? The Senators and court spectators often broke out laughing at his snarky responses.

On October 4, 1951, Moretti was having lunch with four other men at Joe's Elbow Room Restaurant in Cliffside Park. At 11:28 am, the restaurant workers heard gun shots and ran into the dining room. Moretti was found lying dead on his back with bullet wounds to the face and head. The gunmen had already fled the restaurant but the waitress working that day was able to identify the man as Anastasia Crime Family.

Today, on that very same site, you'll find an incredible Italian restaurant known as Villa Amalfi, an upscale spot that specializes in authentic Italian food.

The restaurant has received rave reviews for years and favorites amongst patrons include the fresh gnocchi, homemade meatballs, and decadent cheesecake.

Whether you’re a mob junkie or just a lover of amazing Italian cuisine, Villa Amalfi is definitely worth a visit. To learn more about the restaurant and menu, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 793 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010.