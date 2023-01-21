This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
Travel Maven
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State.
These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
As much as New Jersey does not want to admit it, our ties are deeply connected to the gangs that used to roam these streets. To learn more about this fascinating history, keep reading.
New Jersey was once home to its very own crime family that operated out of Elizabeth, the DeCavalcante Crime Family. The family was so notorious, they were the subject of the CNBC program Mob Money, and a TV documentary titled The Real Sopranos.
Guarino Willie Moretti, also known as Willie Moore, was a notorious underboss who immigrated to New Jersey from Italy in the early 1900s.
Whether you’re a mob junkie or just a lover of amazing Italian cuisine, Villa Amalfi is definitely worth a visit. To learn more about the restaurant and menu, be sure to check out their official site here.
Comments / 28