The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.

Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.

La Vaquita Flea Market, formerly known as Pendergrass Flea Market, can be found in Jackson County about an hour east of Atlanta.

This 250,000-square-foot market welcomes over 15,000 visitors every weekend to shop the 500+ vendors available here.

From a fresh farmers' market to new and used merchandise, there isn't much you won't find at this sprawling flea.

And that's not all, La Vaquita is also a family-friendly destination that offers plenty of fun and exciting activities that include face painting, carnival games, arcade games, pony rides, and even live music.

All that shopping and walking around can get tiring, so be sure to also hit up the food court where you'll find over a dozen incredible restauranteurs that offer everything from giant burgers to burritos.

When it comes to flea markets, simply no one does it better than La Vaquita. The market is housed inside an indoor facility making it an attraction you can visit year-round, despite the weather.

La Vaquita currently operates from 9 am until 6 pm every Saturday and Sunday. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page here for all updates and announcements.

Address: 5641 US Hwy 129 N, Pendergrass, GA 30567.