This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews

Massachusetts is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.

Photo by Grace Findlay/Unsplash

They analyzed thousands of online reviews for buffets throughout the country and Marlborough's Pruller Restaurant has been deemed the best buffet in the entire state, keep reading to learn more.

Pruller is a no-frills Brazilian BBQ that can be found along Lincoln Street just off of I-90. The cozy dining space here is small and simple, and you can rest assured you'll be treated like family from the second you walk in.

Photo by Dawn Avery/Unsplash

In terms of food, you can expect a heavy focus on beef, with plenty of other meat options that include sirloin, chicken wings, sausage, gizzard, and pork, plus plenty of sides like collard greens, yucca, french fries, rice, and beans.

Photo by Kathy Bowers/Unsplash

This buffet experience can be quite exciting for those that are new to Brazilian cuisine. Just like a Japanese hibachi grill, all of the food is prepared fresh, right onto your dish. Since everything is covered by the fixed price, you can sample as many dishes as you like for an epic Brazilian culinary experience.

Photo by Nick Ackerman/Unsplash

The buffet at Pruller is available for both lunch and dinner all for a fixed price of $17.75 a person. The restaurant is open every day of the week from 11 am until 9 pm. On Sundays, Pruller is open from 11:30 am until 6 pm. To learn more about Pruller Restaurant, be sure to follow their official Facebook page here.

Address: 514 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA 01752.