These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers.

The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.

Photo by Jess Graves/Unsplash

They've dubbed Kaufman's Bagel and Delicatessen in Skokie the best bagel shop in all of Illinois, keep reading to learn more.

Kaufman's is a small kosher bakery that can be found just off I-94 about 16 miles north of Chicago. It is one of the oldest Jewish bakeries in the state specializing in delicious deli sandwiches, pastries, and of course, delicious bagels.

Photo by Cynthia Gagnon/Unsplash

Staying incredibly true to the traditional gold standard, these bagels are served hot with a crunchy outside and chewy inside.

There are nearly 15 different flavors to choose from including the classics like everything, poppy seed, sesame, and cinnamon raisin.

Photo by Henry Fuller/Unsplash

Pair your bagel with a sweet side of freshly baked ruggalach and you've got yourself the ultimate breakfast.

Photo by Jake Stentson/Unsplash

If you're a foodie who loves an old-world bakery filled with treats, you are going to absolutely love Kaufman's Bagel and Deli.

Kaufman's is open every day of the week from 8 am until 4 pm. The bakery closes at 3 pm Monday through Wednesday. To learn more about the offerings at Kaufman's Bagel and Deli, be sure to check their official site here or their official Facebook page here.

Address: 4905 Dempster St, Skokie, IL 60077, USA.