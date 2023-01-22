This Old-Time General Store is Home to the Best Bakery in Kentucky

Sorry to the New Year’s resolutioners, but lets be serious, there's nothing better than an good old-fashioned bakery.

When you step inside and smell the fresh-baked pies, donuts, and cookies, all those thoughts of a diet immediately start to vanish.

Photo by Chase Maddock/Unsplash

Here in Paducah, you'll find an old-fashioned general store so nostaligic and charming, you'll feel as if you traveled back in time.

Troutt Old Time General Store and Market got it's start a decade ago at the Downtown Paducah Homegrown Farmers' Market selling different varieties of vegetables. After much success they were finally able to open their brick and mortar store in 2014.

Photo by Eric Chambers/Unsplash

The general store offers everything from antiques to grocery items. But the real start of the show here has to be the bakery hiding in the back.

Photo by Emma King/Unsplash

The glass bakery case is filled with amazing homemade treats. From fresh banana pudding to the nearly 40 different flavors of cake, there is truly something for everyone here.

Photo by Kristen Wade/Unsplash

Troutt changes up its offerings daily depending on the season, to get a sneak peak at what they're serving up each day, be sure to check out their official Facebook page where they post updates and announcements regarding what's available.

Photo by Kristen Wade/Unsplash

There are so many amazing locally owned business in Kentucky to support and Troutt Old Time General Store and Market is certainly one of them. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday and closed Mondays and Sundays, to learn more about Troutt, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 433 N 4th St, Paducah, KY 42001.