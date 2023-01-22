This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia

Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state.

Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.

But by far the best reason to visit this middle-of-nowhere spot is to try the delicious food that comes out of The Swinging Bridge Restaurant, located inside The Paint Bank General Store.

The Swinging Bridge offers a cozy ambiance complete with a fireplace and decor that will have you feeling like you're in a cabin in the middle of the woods.

The menu features a variety of dishes including BBQ, prime rib, and fried chicken but the real star of the show here is their incredible biscuits.

It's impossible to ignore the scent of these homemade biscuits wafting through the air as soon as you enter The Swinging Bridge. Each biscuit is made from scratch using a traditional recipe that's been perfected over many years.

They make for the perfect side to just about anything you order off the menu so be sure to get a round for the entire table and enjoy–these are a Virginia delicacy you definitely don't want to pass up on.

So whether you're a comfort food fan or simply love an old-timey store, definitely add the Paint Bank General Store to your list of places to check out.

While the Paint Bank General Store is open every day of the week, The Swinging Bridge Restaurant is only open Friday through Sunday from 8 am until 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 16071 Paint Bank Rd, Paint Bank, VA 24131.