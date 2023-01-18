This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California

California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape.

Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.

Photo by Brittany Parker/Unsplash

The Nevada County Hospital, or the HEW Building, has sat atop the mountains of Gold Country since the 1800s.

The massive 34,000-square-foot complex has been abandoned for over a decade now but that hasn't stopped curious visitors from exploring.

Originally built in 1860, it operated as a county hospital until the 1970s. In the 1980s, the building was converted to house low-risk inmates from the county's jails which were overcrowded.

Photo by Cameron Tressler/Unsplash

On January 10th, 2001, a haunting tragedy occurred inside the building. A former mental patient opened fire ultimately shooting three people. Two of them ended up dying. Just 5 years later, the county decided to close the HEW building indefinitely.

In 2013, plans were made to redevelop the property into housing but those plans have yet to come to fruition.

Today, the hospital sits in decaying ruins covered in graffiti and overgrown plants.

Photo by Alexia Ramos/Unsplash

Due to the hospital's unsettling past, many people believe that the building is haunted. Over the years, unexplained shadows and a general feeling of uneasiness have been reported.

Whether or not you believe in ghosts, it's hard to deny the history surrounding this place is rather disturbing.

While trespassing remains illegal, you can see more of the property by watching this video uploaded to YouTube in 2020.