This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of South Carolina

It’s not hard to find good BBQ food in South Carolina, but if you want a real old-school joint filled with plenty of charm, you're going to have to search a little bit harder.

Scott's Bar-B-Que is one of those authentic places. The restaurant has been around since the 1970s and specializes in pit-roasted pork, chicken, and boiled peanuts within a rustic old house that was built back in the late 19th century.

Located an hour west of Myrtle Beach, Scott's is the quintessential South Carolina backroad BBQ experience. Diners from all over the region head here to indulge in their flavorful and tender meats.

No matter the weather, the restaurant crew will haul hot coals into their hand-built wood-burning pits to slow-cook entire hogs overnight and place them under the cinder-block-and-brick pits that maintain a constant temperature for over 12 hours.

The end result is incredible. Giant strands of pulled pork sprinkled with an amazing vinegar-pepper sauce that is the gold standard in South Carolina BBQ flavor.

Their menu is simple and to the point. Choose between pork, rib eye steak, or chicken bbq served on a sandwich or by the pound. Sides include boiled peanuts, coleslaw, baked beans, and Scott's infamous BBQ sauce.

If you are looking for an authentic BBQ experience, look no further than Scott's. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 am until 6 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: Scott's Bar-B-Que, 2734 Hemingway Hwy #5420, Hemingway, SC 29554, USA.