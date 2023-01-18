This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item

From the classic Philly cheesesteak to hearty Reubens, Pennsylvania is home to some genuinely mouthwatering eats.

And you can not call yourself a true Pennsylvania native until you have tried the infamous zep sandwich at least once.

Photo by Kristy Reina/Unsplash

Eve's Lunch specializes in the zep, which consists of salami topped with provolone cheese, onions, tomatoes, peppers, and oregano.

Photo by Britt Gagnon/Unsplash

You will find this busy eatery located in Norristown, a suburb found along the scenic Schuylkill River approximately 6 miles outside of Philadelphia's city limits.

Eve's Lunch is a locally owned family business that got its start back in 1965. Since then, the restaurant has gone on to win several awards for its delicious zeps and steak sandwiches.

Photo by Samuel Banks/Unsplash

Eve's Lunch has that nostalgic retro feel that a lot of restaurants are lacking today. Here you will find classic metal stools, vintage signage, and a checkered tile floor.

In addition to zeps, Eve's also features burgers, cheesesteaks, pork roll, and meatball hoagies. Pair your sandwich with a side of their thick steak fries and you've got yourself the ultimate lunch.

Photo by Dennis Keeny/Unsplash

It is easy to see why people think this is one of the best lunch restaurants in Pennsylvania.

Eve's Lunch is open every day of the week from 10 am until 7 pm. On Sundays, the restaurant is open from 11 am until 4 pm. To learn more about Eve's Lunch, be sure to check out their official site here or Facebook page located here.

Address: Eve's Lunch, 318 E Johnson Hwy, Norristown, PA 19401, USA.