Middlefield, CT

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season.

Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pYURj_0kHsEa9O00
Photo byGeorge King/Unsplash

If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Connecticut scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.

Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort is located in Middlefield, about 30 minutes south of Hartford and 30 minutes north of New Haven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPmnq_0kHsEa9O00
Photo byKenny MacGuire/Unsplash

This snow tubing park is known as being the largest in the entire state and features hills that are so long, you can't even see the end of the run from the top of the hill.

Snowtubing at Powder Ridge Mountain is an exhilarating experience that allows guests to speed down multiple runs that span 255 acres with speeds of up to 30 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOLCw_0kHsEa9O00
Photo byMeredith Smith/Unsplash

With so many snow lanes to choose from, you'll be able to fly down the mountain as many times as you want without having to wait in long lines.

You'll be carried to the top of the hill by a conveyor lift in between runs. The lift operates like a giant conveyor belt so you don't have to struggle with hooking your tube to a moving cable or hauling your tube to the top of the hill all by yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUvdJ_0kHsEa9O00
Photo byAngie Miranda/Unsplash

The park is open every Friday through Sunday from now until April.

Tickets start at $34 a person and are valid for an hour and an hour and 45-minute long snow tubing session. The park also offers Interstellar tubing after 5 pm that features neon lights and music. To learn more, be sure to visit Powder Ridge's official site here.

Address: 99 Powder Hill Rd, Middlefield, CT 06455.

