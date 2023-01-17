This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas.

And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.

Photo by Chris Mendoza/Unsplash

So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Mashed have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Texas is Austin's Home Slice Pizza.

Known as an Austin landmark, Home Slice Pizza opened in 2005 and quickly became a favorite for those looking to indulge in authentic NY-style pizza.

Photo by Abby Goodman/Unsplash

A true NY-style pie has an unmistakable crisp, Neapolitan crust, and slices are so large they often don't fit on a plate.

Home Slice doesn't stray far from the New York gold standard of pizza making and offers 7 signature pies including a white clam pie, eggplant pie, and the pepperoni and mushroom pie–their most infamous and epic pie that's been dubbed a must-try.

Photo by Brandon Lee/Unsplash

In true New York fashion, the restaurant also sells pizza by the slice, calzones, and subs.

Photo by Xinchen Gu/Unsplash

There is also always the option to customize your pie at Home Slice. The restaurant allows for 25 different topping combinations that include roasted red peppers, sausage, and artichoke hearts.

Due to much success, Home Slice has been able to open up two additional locations in Austin and Houston.

Home Slice Pizza in Houston Photo by Sonia Garces/Unsplash

The restaurant is open every day of the week from 11 am until 11 pm on weekdays and 12 am on weekends. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.