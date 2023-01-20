The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is Fascinating

There's something particularly intriguing about a historic castle. While North Carolina is home to nearly a dozen, none are quite as mysterious as the one at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Abby Hochenstein/Unsplash

Just to the east of campus lies the infamous Gimghoul Castle located at the end of Gimghoul Road.

The castle and its surrounding area have long inspired rumors among students and residents alike.

The legend dates back to the late 1800s when Peter Dromgoole, a student who enrolled at the University, fell in love with a local woman known as Miss Fanny. However, there was another student competing for her love.

Photo by Jake Simpson/Unsplash

In true 19th-century fashion, Peter and the other student decided to duel. They met one night near the Gimghoul Castle, and Peter ended up losing.

The student died on a rock, permanently staining it red with his blood. The other students panicked and used that very rock to cover the shallow grave they buried him in.

Legend has it that Fanny heard of the duel and returned to the very site each day, wondering where her missing lover had gone. It is said that she eventually died of a broken heart as she waited for Peter to return. Another version of the story reveals that Fanny arrived at the duel just as Peter was shot, and he died in her arms.

Photo by Lenny Wilcox/Pexels

Today, the Gimghoul Castle is still home to an on-campus secret society known as the Order of Gimghoul which was formed in 1889 following the gruesome death of Peter.

Allegedly, secret meetings still take place within the castle that now sits on private property, no trespassers allowed.

Photo by Derek Samuels/Pexels

The privacy and urban legend surrounding this university's club have students and residents scratching their heads about what exactly takes place within the castle and at these meetings.

To learn more about the Gimghoul Castle and the history that surrounds it, be sure to check out this interesting article.