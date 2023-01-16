This Giant Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Texas

There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces.

While Texas is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Aaron Holocombe/Unsplash

The Touch of Class Antique Mall is located right off route 75 in Sherman. The store spans a whopping 38,000 square feet and is housed inside a beautiful historic building that is nearly 150 years old.

Vendor items are organized in a well-lit space so walking through this mall is a breeze. The mall contains 3 floors and a mezzanine stacked with unique treasures from 165 different vendors.

Photo by Vera Essex/Unsplash

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage record players, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 19th century.

Photo by Robert Puza/Unsplsah

Even if you don't plan on buying much, a trip to Touch of Class is a lot like visiting a museum and a trip here is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well preserved relics from the past.

Photo by Brenda Lee/Unsplash

The mall even contains a museum that preserves nearly 200 years worth of North Texas history. The 2,500-square-foot room features old photographs, yearbooks, and newspapers. People who grew up in this area just may even find an old family artifact.

Photo by Amy Silver/unsplash

Touch of Class Antique Mall is open every day of the week from 9:30 am until 5:30 pm. On Sundays, the mall is open from 11 am until 5 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page here.

Address: 118 W Lamar St, Sherman, TX 75090.