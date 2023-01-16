This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware

Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations.

Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Jess Geller/Unsplash

Masala Kitchen is somewhat of a hidden gem located in New Castle, a city located off I-95 along the Delaware River.

While this eatery is small, it's actually one of the most beloved restaurants in the area known for its fresh and authentic Indian offerings.

Photo by Debbie Gardner/Unsplash

You will find several street food favorites here for very reasonable prices. Everything on this menu is offered at under twenty bucks and there's a wide variety of options from delicious samosas to rice platters, veggie burgers, and the naughty paratha–a signature dish that contains a whole wheat stuffed flatbread with garbanzo beans curry, yogurt, and your choice of aloo, paneer, or veggies.

Photo by Kunal Patel/Unsplash

Masala Kitchen also offers a delicious kulfi and rose falooda for dessert. No matter what you opt for here, you'll definitely be transported to an absolute Indian food heaven.

Photo by Jack Pittsman/Unsplash

Masala Kitchen is open only on the weekends every Friday to Sunday from 10 am until 7:30 pm. The restaurant closes a bit earlier on Sundays at 5 pm. To learn more about Masala, be sure to visit their official site here or their official Facebook page located here.

Address: Masala Kitchen, 110 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720, USA.