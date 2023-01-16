The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns.

There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.

Photo by Alyssa Glyne/Unsplash

Strasburg is the most historic town in Lancaster County and offers one of the best Pennsylvania Dutch County experiences the area has to offer.

Known most for its many railroad attractions, be sure to plan a visit to the Strasburg Rail Road for a scenic guided tour through Amish farm country. This round-trip ride is under an hour and is especially beautiful during the winter with snow falling.

Photo by Jake Simpson/Unsplash

For a truly unique stay, be sure to check out The Red Caboose Motel . The motel has turned old caboose cars into motel rooms and they have nearly 40 train cars available for overnight stays including couples rooms to large family caboose rooms.

Photo by Emily Beam/Unsplash

But Strasburg isn't all trains, the town is also home to several amazing restaurants and stage venues where you can catch a stellar performance on par with Broadway. The Sight and Sound , Fulton Theatre , Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre , and the American Music Theatre all offer amazing shows.

Sight and Sound Photo by Jess Geller/Unsplash

If you're looking for a charming town with plenty to see and do, be sure to add Strasburg to your list. To learn more about Strasburg you can also check out their official site for tourism located here.