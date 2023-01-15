Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once

Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.

Photo by Steph DeGiorgio/Unsplash

The store is filled with an amazing variety of Amish goods. You'll find everything from old-fashioned candy and freshly baked goods to hand-crafted windchimes and holiday decor. This is one market that every Wisconsinite needs to visit at least once, keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Eddie Carrol/Unsplash

Amish House Market is located a bit off the beaten path, but it’s definitely worth the drive. Known as a “unique bulk food store,” the highlights here include the impressive array of Amish specialty foods.

Stock up on fresh meats and cheeses like beef and elk sausage as well as a variety of unique items like specialty candies, handmade ice cream, and chocolate-covered pretzels.

Photo by Angelina Marks/Unsplash

The fresh baked goods are plentiful too, Amish House offers everything from freshly baked loaves of bread to pies, cookies, and muffins.

Photo by Tom Powell/Unsplash

And unlike most typical Amish markets, Amish House also features an in-house coffee shop that serves up some of the most delicious whipped cream-topped lattes we've ever seen.

Photo by Annie Mendelson/Unsplash

Amish House Market is open every day of the week from 8 am until 7 pm. To learn more about their offerings, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: Amish House Market, 217 N Pioneer Park Rd, Westfield, WI 53964, USA.