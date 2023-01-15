This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the Country

From decaying buildings to forgotten mining shafts, abandoned places can definitely be creepy but some, are actually pretty cool.

The online travel publication known as Thrillist has scoured the country for some of the most fascinating ghost towns and there's one in Missouri that's been dubbed one of the coolest in the United States. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Kandy Ruter/Unsplash

Red Oak II has been described as a ghost town that's never been more alive. Located in Jasper County, this long-abandoned community has been revived in recent years and is now a pretty awesome destination worth exploring.

When World War II ended in 1945, the residents of Red Oak vacated the town for bigger and better opportunities.

Lowell Davis Photo by Helen Log/Pexels

A former resident known as Lowell Davis who grew up in Red Oak came back during the 1980s only to find his childhood town completely wasting away. A sad sight to behold, he decided to restore the town.

Davis bought the town's abandoned buildings including his grandpa's old blacksmith shop and father's general store. He repainted and refurbished each building including a schoolhouse, diner, jail, gas station, and houses complete with artifacts and original art pieces from other abandoned towns.

Photo by Lisa Hughs/Pexels

Today, Red Oak II is known as a unique attraction that's part ghost town, part art installation, and part outdoor museum.

Photo by Carol Sharpe/Unsplash

If you're a history lover who loves to take a trip back in time, be sure to check out this colorful look at what rural life in Missouri once was.

To learn more about Red Oak II, be sure to check out its Tripadvisor page here.

Address: 12275 Kafir Rd, Carthage, MO 64836.