This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town May Soon Become a Tourist Destination

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, many communities were built throughout rural Pennsylvania. These small towns were created by mining companies for their workers to live in. Once the great depression hit the mining industry began to decline and with that, many of these towns became abandoned.

Photo by Caty Smith/Unsplash

Yellow Dog Village is one of those places.

This abandoned mining town can be found about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh near the towns of Worthington and Winfield.

Yellow Dog has an interesting history. Pittsburgh Limestone built the village in 1890 for workers who mined limestone from nearby quarries. The workers that lived here were under an agreement that they would not unionize which lead to the town's namesake, Yellow Dog–a term for a cowardly person.

The mining company eventually sold the village to a church in 1959. Since then, the population has steadily declined due to plumbing and sewage issues. It's sat virtually vacant since the 1970s.

Photo by Nicolas Raymond/Unsplash

Today, Yellow Dog Village has been sold to a new owner who has plans of fixing up the town and hopefully opening it up to the public for exploration.

Photo by Robert Williams/Unsplash

The property currently contains 19 duplexes and single-family homes, a large mine manager’s home, and a boarding house.

Yellow Dog Village remains a fascinating glimpse back in time. As reported by those who have visited the abandoned town, some houses were left as-is and contain old toys, furniture, and even wedding albums from the early 20th century.

Photo by Barton Cicero/Unsplash

Yellow Dog Village can currently be toured privately with advanced registration and a fee of $10 for a guided tour and $20/hr for photography. These fees will help the current owner maintain the property and help get the ball rolling on opening it up as a historic village.

