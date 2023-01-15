Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas Station

Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.

That's exactly what it feels like to stumble across Malbon Bros. Corner Mart in Virginia Beach. This family-owned no-frills gas station offers classic counter-serve BBQ and sides.

While the idea of walking inside a gas station for barbecue may be unusual, it's actually considered one of the very best in the state.

Mike and Mark opened Malbon Bros. Corner Mart in 1995, after years of growing up on one of the largest hog farms on the east coast.

They decided to include a barbeque restaurant inside the store and the rest is history.

The Malbon Brothers even developed their very own signature sauces that include Tilli’s Carolina Style, a true Carolina BBQ Sauce, and the Pig Pickin’ Billy’s BBQ Sauce, a traditional down-home sauce.

​They've also perfected the art of smoking meat and serving it side by side with mouthwatering sides.

The menu here offers all the classics from pulled pork sandwiches to baby back ribs and be sure to save room for dessert, Malbon Bros. serves up some pretty incredible homemade banana and bread pudding.

The kitchen at Malbon Bros. Corner Mart is open every day of the week from 6 am until 7 pm. To learn more about their menu, be sure to visit their official site here or their official Facebook page here.

Address: 896 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.