This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio.

Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

They might not look like much from the outside but once you step inside, you’re in for a real culinary treat.

Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe is one of those places. Located 40 miles north of Dayton in Greenville, this unusual eatery is known for one menu item in particular that's garnered it a cult-like following.

Maid-Rite opened back in 1934 and not much has changed here since. The restaurant features vintage neon signage, old red leather booths, and a unique tradition.

Visitors stick their chewing gum outside the building here along the "Wall of Gum" and then walk inside for what is Ohio's best loose meat sandwich.

Choose between the Maid-Rite, Cheese-Rite, or the Big Jim for a delicious and iconic Ohio culinary experience.

Each sandwich is served with 100% pure beef with your choice of mustard, pickles, or onions.

The best part of all is that prices here have stayed cheap over the years despite inflation. Some sandwiches cost as little as just $2.45.

If you're a foodie looking for a nostalgic trip back in time, you're going to want to try this infamous restaurant out.

Maid-Rite is open every day of the week from 11 am until 8 pm. To learn more, you can find their official site here and Facebook page here.

Address: 125 N Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331.