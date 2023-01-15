These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Maryland

There are few foods that are more debated than the beloved bagel. There are those who like to keep things simple with plain or poppyseed bagels topped with cream cheese and then there are those who like to get adventurous and opt for flavored cream cheeses and colorful bagels that look like they've been tie-dyed.

But no matter what type of bagel you enjoy, we can all agree there are bagel shops that are good, and there are bagel shops that are great.

Photo by Rosemary Hill/Unsplash

The food media site known as Taste of Home has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.

It comes as no surprise that the bagel chain known as Goldberg's New York Bagels has been deemed the best in all of Maryland. Keep reading to learn more.

Goldberg's got its start all the way back in the early 1900' when a young Polish immigrant named Isador Goldberg arrived in New York City with a recipe for the world’s best bagels.

Photo by Raymond Shaw/Unsplash

He opened his first bagel shop on the Lower East Side and more than 100 years later, Goldberg’s bagels are becoming a favorite with people all across the country.

Here in Maryland, Goldberg's is a modern version of Isadore Goldberg’s original bagel shop in NYC. While these stores may be a bit more modern, all of the bagels have been baked from the original recipe that has made Goldberg's a beloved favorite for three generations.

Photo by Pinkai Bose/Unsplash

Staying incredibly true to the traditional New York-style bagel, these bagels are served hot with a crunchy outside and chewy inside. They can then be filled with thick cream cheese schmears or piled high with lox, tomato, onions, and capers.

Photo by Gaby Pultz/Unsplash

Goldberg's New York Bagels has 3 locations throughout the state of Maryland in Silver Spring, Rockville, and Baltimore. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.