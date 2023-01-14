This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.

The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Texas State Railroad.

Photo by Michael Griffis/Unsplash

Known as being one of the most unique day trips Texas has to offer," this 50-mile ride takes passengers on a journey through the Piney Woods. You'll pass by hundreds of bird species, 24 different bridges, and even the actual turning of a vintage locomotive turntable from the 1800s.

Photo by Ramona Peters/Unsplash

Narration throughout the trip will give you a glimpse into the history, legend, and story associated with this scenic railroad that has seen two hundred years pass by since its opening.

While there are several themed trips along the railroad, one of the best is the brunch train. Enjoy fine meats and cheeses, artisan bread, chocolate-covered fruit, and many more small dishes. There's also a bar on the train where you can order bloody marys and mimosas.

Photo by Sean Stysly/Unsplash

One of the most opulent seating options features large leather seats, table service, large windows, and a private outdoor viewing platform. The Presidential Class is an adults-only car that starts at $129 a person. Passengers will also receive a complimentary glass of either champagne or sparkling cider upon boarding.

Photo by Beth Forsey/Unsplash

Of course, there are other cheaper seating options available that include first class and regular coach seating.

If a meal paired with unparalleled views of the Texas countryside sounds great to you, be sure to give the Texas State Railroad a follow on Facebook where they'll be announcing brunch train dates starting the first week of February.

Address: 535 Park Rd 76, Rusk, TX 75785.