This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.

Photo by Bert Reynolds/Unsplash

So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.

Located off of Knapp Street on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Licari's Sicilian is a laid-back pizzeria and restaurant that turns out pasta dishes, sandwiches, cocktails, and meticulously crafted gourmet pizzas.

Photo by Hailey Seager/Unsplash

Licari's was opened back in 2012 by Lisa and Gianni Licari with the goal to show the community that the secret to great food is high-quality ingredients, made-from-scratch recipes, and attention to detail.

Photo by Anthony Greene/Unsplash

The restaurant offers 12 different signature pizza that includes favorites like their roasted eggplant and goat cheese, chicken pesto, and classic margherita. All of their hand-made pizzas are individually crafted from scratch.

If you plan on visiting, be sure to try the infamous Sfinciuni Pizze—a half-sheet-pan-sized pizza made with a sweet sauce and big chunks of aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen is open every day of the week from 11 am until 9 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays the restaurant closes at 10 pm. To learn more about Licari's, be sure to check out their official site and menu here or their official Facebook page located here.

Address: 2869 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 & 3627 Baldwin St, Hudsonville, MI 49426