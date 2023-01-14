Williamsburg, MA

This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State

Travel Maven

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xg3Kl_0kF1O7UY00
Photo byJessica Keene/Unsplash

The Williamsburg General Store is one of those places. Here, you'll find unique gifts, old-fashioned candy, and plenty of baked goods. In fact, this bakery has been referred to as one of the best in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352kZg_0kF1O7UY00
Photo byElaine Withington/Pexels

The first general store that opened inside this building got its start back in 1876. An updated iteration of the original opened in 1977. It still features all of the historic charms you could ever want, from vintage signs to old creaky wooden floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36m29E_0kF1O7UY00
Photo byEthan Dowd/Unsplash

But what makes this general store so unique is the delicious bakery that's hiding inside.

Williamsburg offers a ton of unique treats from whoopie pies to garlic and herb bread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1q1m_0kF1O7UY00
Photo byElsa Smith/Pexels

By far one of their most popular baked goods are their infamous wrapples–a made-from-scratch pastry filled with apples and cinnamon and topped with a drizzle of frosting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0sO4_0kF1O7UY00
Photo byBri Hawke/Unsplash

Each of their baked goods are made fresh on the premises daily so you can expect everything to taste particularly delicious.

For a full list of all their bakery offerings, be sure to check out this link.

The Williamsburg General Store is open every day of the week from 9 am until 6 pm. On Friday and Saturday, the store closes at 7 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here or Facebook page.

Address: 12 Main St, Williamsburg, MA 01096.

