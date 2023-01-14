This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut

There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.

Photo by Henry Galloway/Pexels

Known as the largest antique mall in all of New England, Collinsville Antiques Co. can be found in the town of New Hartford near both Litchfield and Hartford County.

Photo by Johnathon Haeber/Pexels

The store spans a whopping 22,000 square feet and features hundreds of unique antique dealers.

Vendor items are organized in a well-lit space so walking through this mall is a breeze. Some booths contain some pretty intricate displays that can help you better visualize how these unique pieces will look in your home.

Photo by Jess Simon/Pexels

Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include clothing pieces from the 1940s, vintage record players, kitchen items from the 1960s, and beautiful antique desks and tables dating all the way back to the 19th century.

Photo by Evan White/Unsplash

Shopping can be a rather tiring activity, that's why the owners of Collinsville Antiques have done everything in their power to make it as painless as possible. They offer easy, free parking, delivery and layaway service, and even an on-site cafe.

Even if you don't plan on buying much, Collinsville Antiques is a lot like visiting a museum and a trip here is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well preserved relics from the past.

Photo by Connie Ryan/Pexels

Collinsville Antiques Co. is open year round, every day of the week from 10 am until 5 pm. To learn more, be sure to follow their official Facebook page here.

Address: 283 Main St, New Hartford, CT 06057.