This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of Ohio

There's nothing more charming than an old-fashioned general store where the bins are filled with penny candy and the soda is sold in glass bottles.

Located within the heart of Amish country in a scenic town called Mesopotamia, you'll find the oldest general store in the state.

End of the Commons General Store was opened in 1840 and not much has changed here since. Today, the store is owned and run by Ken and Margaret Schaden and their 11 children who bought the general store back in 1982.

End of the Commons specializes in old-fashioned candy, Amish country meats & cheese, hand-dipped ice cream, over 150 varieties of glass bottle soda, popcorn, homemade fudge, hard-to-find kitchen gadgets, and clothing.

Nestled within the seemingly endless rows of shelves filled with groceries, you'll find an incredible little farmhouse restaurant known as Commons Kitchen that serves up deli sandwiches and some of the best fry pies the state has to offer.

These fry pies are so good, they've become infamous throughout the area. One of the most popular varieties is the bavarian cream, a rich vanilla custard inside a warm pie crust that's fried to perfection.

You could easily spend the entire day at End of the Commons checking out their wide array of specialty items. From pimento cheese and handmade jellies to saltwater taffy and micro-brewed rootbeer, it's impossible to walk out of this general store empty handed.

The Commons Kitchen is open every day of the week except for Sunday from 10 am until 8 pm. On Saturdays, the kitchen closes at 5:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 8719 OH-534, Mesopotamia Township, OH 44439