This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas

The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming.

Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.

Underwood’s got its start during the Depression in the 1930s. By the early 40s, M.E. Underwood had built a small white roadside shack, the first of what would become a chain of Take-Out BBQ places.

Finally, in 1974, construction began on his cafeteria-style restaurant in Brownwood. Today, Underwood's is known for its historic charming restaurant that offers a wide array of mouthwatering food.

From fried chicken to peach cobbler, expect all the southern food classics at Underwood's. By far the most beloved menu item here is the BBQ beef steak. Diners also have the option of St. Louis-style ribs, roast chicken, fried chicken, BBQ chicken, and German sausage.

In terms of sides, Underwood's offers red beans, potato salad, carrots, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, cole slaw, and their famous homemade bread rolls.

The best part of all is Underwood's is cafeteria style so you can load your plate up with as much food as your heart desires all for a fixed price of under twenty bucks.

Be sure to check out this one-of-a-kind BBQ restaurant the next time you're in the area. Underwood's is open every day of the week from 10:30 am until 8 pm. To learn more, visit their official site here.

Address: 402 W Commerce St, Brownwood, TX 76801.