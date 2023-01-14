This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner.

You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.

Photo by Cindy Escobedo/Unsplash

Five Points Restaurant in Asheville has been dubbed the best diner in the entire state.

Tiny and unassuming, Five Points is a lot less flashy than the traditional 1950s diners we've come to know and recognize. Instead, this laid-back eatery is somewhat of a hidden gem that depends solely on its incredible food to do all the talking.

Photo by Kayley Johnson/Unsplash

Five Points opened back in 1972 and not much has changed here since. A step inside is sure to take you back in time. The restaurant's interior features an old-fashioned lunch counter with metal stools.

Photo by James Overdoff/Unsplash

This beloved diner is known locally as having some of the absolute best Greek food. Visitors pack this restaurant every weekend to try their delicious gyros and massive portions of moussaka.

Photo by Vitor Sa/Unsplash

Other favorites include their incredible breakfast plates like eggs benedict, pancakes, and some of the best biscuits you'll ever try covered in homemade gravy.

Photo by Rachel Snow/Unsplash

If you're a comfort food lover who enjoys an amazing breakfast, you simply have to visit this diner in Buncombe County. Five Points is open every day of the week from 6 am until 4 pm and from 7 am until 3 pm on Sundays. To learn more, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 258 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801

