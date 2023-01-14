This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.

Photo by Gabby Ruiz/Unsplash

Mother's Cupboard is a laidback breakfast and lunch spot that can be found along James Street in Syracuse.

The restaurant specializes in all things breakfast and as soon as you step inside you will be met with the tantalizing smell of fresh bacon and pancakes sizzling on the griddle.

Photo by James Fry/Unsplash

While Mother's Cupboard might not look like much from the outside, the diner is known as being one of the best in the area and has even been featured on an episode of the hit TV show Man v. Food for their massive frittata–a six-pound dish comprised of eggs, hash browns, sausage, and pepperoni.

Photo by Kim Carlson/Unsplash

Their pancakes are equally as massive, these bad boys are so big they nearly fall off the plate. Opt to have them topped with sugar, chocolate chips, blueberries, or just butter. No matter which way you order them, they'll be some of the best you will ever try.

If you are a foodie who loves breakfast, you simply have to plan a visit to Mother's Cupboard. The restaurant is cash-only and open every day of the week from 6 am until 1:30 pm. To learn more, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here for all updates and announcements.

Address: Mother's Cupboard, 3709 E James St, Syracuse, NY 13206, USA.