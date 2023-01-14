These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers.

The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.

Photo by Joey Bernhardt/Unsplash

They've dubbed Kaplan's New Model Bakery in Philly the best bagel shop in all of Pennsylvania, keep reading to learn more.

Kaplan's is a small kosher bakery that can be found on the corner of Poplar and 3rd Street. It is one of the oldest Jewish bakeries in the country specializing in challah and rye bread, knishes, donuts, and of course, delicious bagels.

Photo by Brad French/Unsplash

Staying incredibly true to the traditional gold standard, these bagels are served hot with a crunchy outside and chewy inside.

There are nearly 15 different flavors to choose from including the classics like everything, poppy seed, sesame, and cinnamon raisin.

Photo by Jake Vonglio/Unsplash

Pair your bagel with a sweet donut and you've got yourself the ultimate breakfast.

If you're a foodie who loves an old-world bakery filled with treats, you are going to absolutely love Kaplan's New Model Bakery.

Photo by Michele C./Unsplash

Kaplan's is open every day of the week from 7 am until 5 pm. On Sundays, the bakery closes at 12 pm. To learn more about Kaplan's New Model Bakery, be sure to check their official site here or their official Facebook page located here.

Address: Kaplan's New Model Bakery, 901 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA.